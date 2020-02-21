Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Open Text stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

