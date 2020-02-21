Comerica Bank Sells 3,014 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.