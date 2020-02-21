Comerica Bank Has $7.16 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

