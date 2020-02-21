Epiq Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 458 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,962.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,825.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.