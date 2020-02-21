Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

