Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.81 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

MFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

