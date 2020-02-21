Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,962.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,825.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

