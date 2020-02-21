Comerica Bank Sells 1,851 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $395.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

