Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,931,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,883,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

