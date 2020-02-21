Financial Insights Inc. Invests $229,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.