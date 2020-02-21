Capital Square LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

