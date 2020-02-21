Comerica Bank Sells 2,336 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,545.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 96,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

JNK stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

