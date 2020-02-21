Comerica Bank Sells 2,326 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

