Comerica Bank Sells 6,113 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

OKE opened at $77.52 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

