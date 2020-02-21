Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.25, a P/E/G ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

