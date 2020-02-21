Comerica Bank Sells 93,254 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,254 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

