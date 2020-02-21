Comerica Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $102.70.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

