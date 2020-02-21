Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.