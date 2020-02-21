Comerica Bank Sells 4,658 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

