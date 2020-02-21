Comerica Bank Sells 936 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 44.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.97 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

