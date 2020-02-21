Comerica Bank Sells 2,363 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,326,575. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

