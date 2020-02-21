Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

