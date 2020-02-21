Comerica Bank Acquires 4,363 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.