Comerica Bank Sells 78,800 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Assurant worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIZ opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

