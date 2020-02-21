Comerica Bank Has $8.17 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

