Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

