Comerica Bank Sells 7,188 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,885,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,529. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.