Comerica Bank Reduces Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.10.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.