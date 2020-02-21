Comerica Bank Has $157.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,962.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,825.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

