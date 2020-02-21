59,347 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE SBS opened at $14.69 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

