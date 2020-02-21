Independent Advisor Alliance Has $901,000 Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,253,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.