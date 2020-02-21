Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 13,186 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.