Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $925,000 in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.