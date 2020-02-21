Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $938,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.35 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

