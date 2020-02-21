Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

