Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $202,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

