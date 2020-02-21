Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.62% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $39.48 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41.

