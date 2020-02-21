Analysts Set Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE ORAN opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 184,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.