Analysts Set Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
NYSE ORAN opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
