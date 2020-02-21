Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Erich R. Reinhardt Sells 15,074 Shares

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VREX opened at $25.74 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $983.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

