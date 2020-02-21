Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Erich R. Reinhardt Sells 15,074 Shares

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VREX opened at $25.74 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $983.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.