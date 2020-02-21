Brokerages Set N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Target Price at GBX 130

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.71).

BWNG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of N Brown Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of BWNG opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.82. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.14 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

