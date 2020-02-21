Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $976,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000.

DVY opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

