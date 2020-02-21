Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

