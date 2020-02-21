Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $356,433.00 in Stock

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.91 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Post by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Post by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Post by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

