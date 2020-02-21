Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNET opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

