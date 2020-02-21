Rafael Cruz Sells 20,150 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rafael Cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 14th, Rafael Cruz sold 400 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $8,392.00.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

