Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sells 4,127 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Republic Services stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.91.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.