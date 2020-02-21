Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily Sells 13,233 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.