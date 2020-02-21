Christina Luconi Sells 8,868 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $54.43 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after buying an additional 648,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after buying an additional 120,273 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 890,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after buying an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

