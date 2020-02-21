Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $509,737.35 in Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.