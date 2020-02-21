Jill A. Greenthal Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

